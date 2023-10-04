The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed the ministry’s intention to collaborate with Israeli experts to establish technology-driven farms that would boost agriculture and food production in Abuja.

Wike conveyed this during a visit from the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Michael Freeman, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of such a partnership to create substantial employment opportunities for the youth and to address food security concerns.

Furthermore, the minister assured Ambassador Freeman that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would continue to provide a conducive environment for investors to engage in legitimate business activities within the FCT.

Regarding security matters, Wike acknowledged that, like many major cities worldwide, the FCT faced security challenges and expressed openness to collaborating with Israel to enhance the security situation.

What he said

Wike said,

“Yes, we have had one or two setbacks in terms of security threats, but like you know, security issues are everywhere, and we are working very hard to see that we nip in the bud, anything that will give us any negative publicity.

“You know all over the world, nobody can say you can have one hundred per cent security, you know it’s not possible. But we will try as much as we can, anywhere we can collaborate and work together to help us reduce some level of insecurity in the city. But be assured that we are willing to work”.

In his statement, Ambassador Freeman assured that the Israeli embassy is dedicated to adhering to the existing rules and regulations within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Furthermore, he informed the minister about an ongoing capacity-building initiative aimed at supporting young Nigerian entrepreneurs and innovators from various regions of the country.

“We have a six-month program where we take young Nigerian entrepreneurs and innovators from across the country.

We bring them deliberately to Abuja because we say this is the capital, to help train them and give them mentorship from Israel and local Nigerians, to help them to build their company, to create jobs, to create work, and afterwards, we give them the opportunity for funding and finance to grow them”, he said