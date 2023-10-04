In a significant development for air travellers, Delta Air Lines has announced strategic changes to its Lagos to Atlanta flight schedule, set to take effect from October 4, 2023, in preparation for the forthcoming holiday season.

Furthermore, from December 16, 2023, to January 14, 2024, Delta is planning to introduce Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Nigerian route.

The key highlight of this schedule adjustment is the introduction of an early afternoon departure from Lagos, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with arrival in Atlanta at 8:55 p.m. on the same day.

This marks a notable departure from the previous departure time of 11:00 p.m. from Lagos.

On the return leg, the flight from Atlanta to Lagos will take off at 6:15 p.m. and touch down in Lagos at 11:00 a.m. the following day.

Delta Air Lines, renowned for its extensive global network, operates daily flights between Lagos and Atlanta, offering passengers seamless access to over 200 onward connections across the United States and beyond.

Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Regional Sales Manager for Africa, emphasized the airline’s deep commitment to Nigeria as a pivotal destination and underlined the significance of the Lagos-Atlanta route, considering Atlanta’s status as the world’s premier hub and gateway to the Americas.

During the highly anticipated Christmas and New Year period, Delta intends to bolster its aircraft capacity on the Lagos-Atlanta route by introducing the Airbus A350-900, a move aimed at accommodating the expected surge in holiday travel.

Passengers travelling between December 16, 2023, and January 14, 2024, will have the opportunity to experience the A350-900, which will add an impressive 166 daily seats to the route.

The current aircraft used for this route is the Boeing B767-300ER, boasting a capacity of 226 seats, including 26 Delta One suites, 35 recliners in Delta Comfort+, and 165 seats in the Main Cabin.

It’s worth noting that previous flights on this route primarily featured the A330-200, typically accommodating 234 seats and approximately 30% more Delta One suites.

Delta Air Lines’ decision to enhance flight frequency between Lagos and Atlanta, evolving from a thrice-weekly service to daily flights over the past few years, underscores the robust demand and vital international connectivity this route offers.

These strategic adjustments in Delta’s flight schedule and the deployment of the A350-900 underscore the airline’s commitment to delivering an enhanced travel experience for passengers on the Lagos-Atlanta route during the upcoming holiday season.