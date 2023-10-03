Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that henceforth individuals applying for permanent residence through Express Entry do not need an upfront medical examination.

The announcement took effect on the 1st of October, 2023.

The announcement also states that those who have never undergone an immigrant medical exam (IME), can now upload a blank document in the designated upload field within the Express Entry profile Builder when submitting your application.

Subsequently, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will provide them with instructions on when and how to proceed with their medical exam.

Nairametrics learns that those who previously completed an IME as part of a prior application, such as for work or study, or are currently residing in Canada, do not need to undergo another IME when applying for permanent residence.

IRCC also stated that it is essential to note that when seeking permanent residence, the applicant and family members must all undergo a medical exam, even if they are not accompanying the applicant to Canada.

This exam must be conducted by a panel physician approved by IRCC, not a personal doctor.

The final decision regarding the medical exam rests with IRCC, and they will not approve a permanent residence application if the applicant’s health poses a risk to public health or safety in Canada or if it would place a significant burden on Canadian health and social services.

Requirements for the medical exam

When attending your medical exam appointment, the applicant is to bring the required documentation as specified:

Proper identification

Eyeglasses or contact lenses, if you wear them

Any medical reports or test results that you have for any previous or existing medical conditions.

A list of your current medications

The Medical Report form, if you do not get an upfront medical exam

4 recent photographs, if the panel physician does not use eMedical

The medical examination typically comprises a comprehensive medical history questionnaire, which inquires about any past or current medical conditions you may have.

Additionally, a physical examination will be conducted. Depending on your age, you may be required to undergo chest X-rays and various laboratory tests.

The applicant is responsible for covering all fees associated with the medical examination at the time of the appointment.

Once the results are received, the examining physician will provide you with the results and furnish you with a document confirming that you have completed the medical examination.

The validity of the medical exam results is limited to 12 months only. If you do not arrive in Canada as a permanent resident within that timeframe, you may need to undergo another medical examination.