The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has issued a stern warning to the previous owners of 165 revoked properties in the FCT, cautioning them to refrain from any involvement with these lands to avoid potential prosecution.

Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, the Director of the department, delivered this warning in Abuja on Sunday while his team thwarted an attempt by some former owners to carry on with development activities on the revoked lands in Maitama, Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

He expressed concern about these actions, especially in light of the land revocation orders.

Accompanied by security personnel, officials from the development control department confiscated construction equipment discovered on the sites, apprehended some of the workers for identification, and ordered others to vacate the premises.

It’s worth noting that the Minister of the FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, had revoked 165 land plots in the FCT due to the non-development of these properties, citing continuous violations of the terms outlined in section 28(5) (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

No going back to revoked plots, legal consequences await

In response to these developments, Mr. Galadima emphasized that the FCTA was determined to prevent any attempts to return to the revoked plots and act accordingly. He also cautioned the public, stating that the FCTA would not only dismantle any structures on revoked properties but also initiate legal proceedings against those involved.

What he said:

“The FCTA minister has revoked some plots for non-development and also gave last warning on abandoned buildings since December 2022.

“It is unfortunate that those revoked properties, some people are trying to come back and work on them, particularly on weekend.

“We got information that some owners of the revoked lands are moving to site in violation of the order.

“We are on this operation to ensure that nobody goes back to all the revoked plots to work on them.

“We also want to use this opportunity to warn the public that any revoked property that somebody is trying to work on, the FCTA will not only remove such structures but will ensure prosecution of the person involved.”