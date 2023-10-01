Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has shared that the parliament is in the process of drafting several bills with the aim of promoting Small-Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) effectively.

According to Kalu, Nigeria, led by President Tinubu, has undergone a string of significant reforms aimed at revitalizing the country’s journey towards long-term economic prosperity.

Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, his Chief Press Secretary, reported that Kalu shared this information while participating in the ceremony of the Abia Innovation Industrial Park in Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He was joined by the state governor, Alex Otti.

The project is expected to bolster economic growth, create jobs, and position the state as a hub for innovation and industrialization when completed.

He said,

“The 10th National Assembly, under the dynamic leadership of the speaker and myself as deputy speaker, has been working tirelessly to complement these reforms with legislative actions that support economic growth and development.

“We understand that a conducive legislative framework is critical to the success of initiatives such as the Abia Innovation Industrial Park.

“Our legislative agenda is centred around creating an environment that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

“We are actively working on bills and policies aimed at promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing the ease of doing business, and attracting both local and foreign investments.”

More insights

Continuing, Kalu stated that the bills will be in line with the economic policies laid out by the Federal Government to promote economic inclusivity and growth in small and medium-scale enterprises.

Commending the industrialization strides achieved in Abia state so far, he said that such an initiative is based on a well-thought-through strategy with the broader national goal of achieving self-sufficiency and economic development.

“It is not just the Abia State Government that is at work here. We are fortunate to find ourselves in an era of remarkable leadership at the federal level. Under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency, Nigeria has witnessed a series of transformative reforms aimed at repositioning our nation on the path to sustained economic growth.”

“This is the beginning of a new era. An era where innovation, industry, and opportunity will flourish. An era where the dreams and aspirations of our youth and entrepreneurs will find a home, and where Abia State will shine as a beacon of progress in our great nation.”