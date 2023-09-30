The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Haruna Garba, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to immediately take over from the Mabushi Police Division, an ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, who has been hospitalized at the Federal Medical Centre.

According to Punch, this was disclosed by the Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, during an exclusive telephone interview on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

SP Adeh in the chat said,

“The CP has ordered the Mabushi Police Division that was investigating the matter to immediately transfer it to the SCID.’’

What you should know

There were media reports on Friday, September 29, that Ade-John has been hospitalized in Abuja after suffering acute poisoning from unknown origins, with family members afraid that time was running against their efforts to save her life.

Lola Ade-John, 60, was reported to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, shortly after she started manifesting symptoms of her poisoning, according to family sources familiar with her ordeal.

Ms Ade-John, a career banker and tech investor, has been on a machine to aid her breathing, our sources said. The specifics as to what substance she ingested and how could not be immediately established.

This is a developing story…