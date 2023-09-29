The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at Ojuelegba flyover bridge on the night of Monday, October 2, 2023, from 10pm to 6am.

This is in line with plans by the state government to repair the truck barrier at the bridge which was recently damaged again.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state government on Friday, September 29, 2023, and can be seen on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Alternative routes

The state government in the statement said that the following alternative routes will be available to Motorists during the diversion:

Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate Road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

Motorists were implored to be patient as the brief closure of the bridge is planned for night time as part of a traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had in February 2023 announced the banning of trucks and articulated vehicles from using the Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.

This is as the government has also directed its Traffic Management Agency to arrest truck drivers that passed through the routes.

The state government’s action was due to the frequent road accidents caused by these trucks and articulated vehicles with the attendant loss of lives and property across the state, especially at that axis.

Recall that on January 29, 2023, Nairametrics had reported that 9 people were confirmed to have been crushed to death after a 20 feet container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.