The Joint Task Force of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday destroyed more than 470 motorcycles that were confiscated for operating illegally in Abuja, the capital city.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that these motorcycles were seized during an operation that covered areas like Carwash Bus Stop, Lugbe, Gosa, Bill Clinton Drive, Trademore Estate, Lugbe Junction, and Kubwa.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the FCTA impounded and crushed over 400 motorcycles in August, during a similar operation for the same violation.

Mr Obokutom Nyah, the Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat for FCTA, explained to reporters that this decision to crush motorcycles was in line with the provisions of the law.

Nyah warned motorcycle riders to only operate in areas designated for them and avoid the city centre, as they pose a security risk there.

He mentioned that different areas have specific rules for various types of vehicles, and commercial motorcycles should only operate in the suburbs.

He stressed that violating these rules would result in legal consequences.

In his words, “So, we encourage the operators to respect their boundaries, because if you cross the line, you will face the full wrath of the law.”

Need to tackle the growing number of motorcycles in FCT

Additionally, Mr Abdulateef Bello, the Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, expressed concern about the excessive number of motorcycles in the city.

Bello said that the task force would expand its operations to nighttime, adding that currently, between 200 and 400 motorcycles are being impounded weekly. He even mentioned the possibility of arresting residents who use these motorcycles to strengthen enforcement.

He advised residents of the FCT to avoid using motorcycles whenever possible and instead opt for short walks for their safety.

Furthermore, the director discouraged people from investing in the commercial motorcycle business, as FCTA would continue to control their numbers.