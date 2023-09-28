Stakeholders have scored Cutix Plc for its successful operations in the country in the last 40 years in spite of the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

Cutix Plc is a Nigerian company that specialises in the production and distribution of electrical, automotive and telecommunications wires, cables and related products.

The stakeholders, including eminent sons and daughters of Anambra State as well as leading industrialists and politicians in the country, delivered their commendations at a reception organised in honour of retiring Chairman and Co-Founder of the Company, Ambassador Okwudili Nwosu, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Founder, Engineer Ajulu Uzodike remarked that, “ My brother and friend has been with me all through the 40 years and I must admit that it has been an eventful and successful relationship.” Engineer Uzodike, however, expressed the hope that Ambassador Nwosu will continue to be part of the Cutix family.

Responding, the Co-Founder, Ambassador Nwosu expressed his happiness over the success story of the Company, describing the Founder as a brother and friend whose interest in the Company is to create an avenue for all and sundry to create wealth through partnership.

He said the story of Cutix Plc is embedded in trust, adding that he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to Engineer Uzodike and the Company in the last 40 years. “I want to assure you that although I am 70 years old now but whether I am there or not, my spirit will ever remain with the Company.”

Commenting, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, described Engineer Uzodike as an outstanding entrepreneur who has been able to create wealth for stakeholders of the Company as well as a great employer of labour.

Obi lamented that successive governments in the country have not found it necessary to empower and encourage local manufacturers, adding that, “Unless the Federal Government decides to do the right thing by supporting these companies, they cannot go very far and they need support because they are those that create jobs. They are the ones that will turn around the economy and they need government’s support.”

He recalled that as the Governor of Anambra State, his administration and the management of Cutix Plc constructed the road leading to the company. He said Cutix provided half of the cost of the project while the state government provided the balance.

He also recalled being instrumental to the appointment of Ambassador Nwosu as Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi and congratulated him and the Founder for holding the Company’s fort for 40 years.

Also speaking, Anambra State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Wealth Creation, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, described Ambassador Nwosu as a good manager of human and material resources. He said the Anambra State Government, under the stewardship of Prof. Charles Soludo, is creating an enabling environment for small and medium-scale enterprises to thrive through improved power supply.

Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi, Elijah Onyeagba, noted that the success story of Cutix Plc is traceable to the diligence and trust between the Founder, Eng. Uzodike and the Co-Founder, Ambassador Nwosu. According to him, Ambassador Nwosu is not retiring but will use his wealth of experience to improve on the industrial sector.

Senator Ben Obi, a former Senator representing the Anambra Central District, said the only way to jumpstart the industrial revolution in the South East is to have the likes of Ambassador Nwosu at the helm of affairs. Small and medium-scale enterprises are the vehicles for growing the economy, he said.

Former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu noted that Ambassador Nwosu should see his retirement as yet another call to serve by providing professional assistance to young entrepreneurs and captains of industries for them to achieve optimally in their various fields of endeavours.

Senator Victor Umeh, representing the Anambra Central District, noted that Cutix is a gift to Nigerians in general and the South East in particular, adding that in all his dealings he has always patronised the products of the Company.

He urged the management and members of staff of the Company to ensure that the establishment grows from strength to strength despite the harsh economic challenges.

A gubernatorial candidate in the last election in Anambra State, Mr. Ben Etiaba, congratulated the board and management of the Company for being in business for 40 years. The determination demonstrated by both Uzodike and Nwosu is one that should be emulated by those who are desirous of venturing into the industrial sector, he said.