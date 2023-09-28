Singapore’s airports will soon introduce automated immigration and boarding processes, eliminating the need for travellers from around the world, including Nigeria, to present their passports when passing through Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Singapore’s communications minister, Josephine Teo, mentioned that the country is set to become one of the pioneering nations globally to introduce such innovative changes, with the official launch slated for the first half of 2024.

Nairametrics learns that these changes aim to create a more seamless travel experience at this bustling Asian hub, which recently handled over 5 million passengers in a single month.

The new system will rely on biometric technology and facial recognition, enabling passengers to navigate the airport without the requirement of physical passports or boarding passes.

However, it’s important to note that passengers will still be required to carry their travel documents for boarding and landing in other countries.

Leading the world in adopting biometric technology at airports

Changi Airport in Singapore has always been at the forefront of airport innovation. With attractions like the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, a serene butterfly garden, and even a rock-climbing wall, it consistently earns its reputation as one of the world’s top airports.

What’s even more notable is its extensive use of biometric technology, which adds to the airport’s futuristic ambience.

Biometrics are already integrated into automated immigration lanes to some extent. The decision to fully embrace biometrics once more underscores Singapore’s position as a leader in airport technology and sets it apart from the rest of the world.

Hopefully, more nations across the African continent will adopt this innovation.

What he said

Speaking extensively on these changes, Teo says,

“Biometrics will be used to create a single token of authentication that will be employed at various automated touchpoints, from bag drop to immigration and boarding

“This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing.

“More than 5 million passengers travelled through Changi Airport in August this year, so speed and efficiency are key”.