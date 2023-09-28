Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, called on the FG to save the sector from what they termed as an imminent collapse facing the industry and urged for new maize import waivers as the landing cost of maize should not be above N200,000 per metric ton, but now a metric ton of maize costs about N600,000.

They blamed the issue of egg gluts which has become an annual problem that has almost become permanent as purchasing power and demand have dropped drastically.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by PAN Lagos State Chairman, Mr Mojeed Iyiola,at in Lagos.

FG’s efforts

Mr Mojeed Iyiola appreciated FG for its previous efforts in the sector but called for a quick intervention over the unavailability and non-affordability of maize for feed production.

“We really appreciate the government’s contributions to the sector; they have moved the sector ahead in various aspects.

“So we want to express our appreciation and at the same time, let them know our predicaments and the problems we face as an association.

Egg glut

They also added that the egg glut added with the reduced purchasing power means many farms are on the brink of collapse.

“Due to the hardships faced in the sector, the issue of egg glut has become an annual problem that has almost become permanent as purchasing power and demand has dropped drastically.

“We appeal to government at all levels to assist this sector from total collapse; considering the importance of our industry to food security we need the government’s intervention.

“The industry is at the point of total collapse and we need the government’s help urgently.’’

Maize import

PAN noted that without maize the poultry industry cannot exist, due to the high cost of maize for feed, most poultry farmers have closed shop because of the situation and called for import licenses of maize.

“We want the government to grant PAN at the national level the license to import maize for the survival of the sector.

“The already existing importers of maize are working against farmers, the landing cost of maize should not be above N200,000 per metric ton, but now a metric ton of maize costs about N600,000.

“The poultry sector caters for over 180 million Nigerian workforce and contributes 25 per cent to the agricultural GDP; it should not be allowed to collapse.’’

PAN said it is seeking for long-term solution to the problems, by addressing the issue of banditry that affected the productivity of crop (maize and soya) farmers.

“This will enable our farmers to return to the farms and subsequent availability of maize and soya at the lowest cost.

“If we can get maize and soya at the lowest cost, the rising cost of poultry produce will also drop,” he said.