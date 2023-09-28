All On, an influential investor in off-grid energy impact, has announced a $200,000 investment in Enerplaz PayGo Solutions Limited, an eco-friendly energy enterprise in delivering Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and households in the Niger Delta area.

The investment will help broaden Enerplaz PayGo’s sales network and operational framework. The primary aim is to facilitate the expansion of their EaaS model and the seamless deployment of solar systems with capacities ranging from 1 kilowatt (KW) to 5KW to households and small-scale enterprises in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and its environs.

According to Prisca Ezuzu, the CEO of Enerplaz PayGo, there has been a consistent rise in per capita energy demand, accentuated by the recent removal of petrol subsidies in Nigeria.

This has substantially augmented the craving for more efficient and sustainable energy alternatives, amplifying the significance and timeliness of their endeavours.

Caroline Eboumbou, the Chief Executive Officer of All On said:

“This investment signifies our continued commitment to facilitating the closing of Nigeria’s significant energy access gap by investing in companies like EnerPlaz, who have both proven their business model and are working within the Niger Delta region – an area dear to our company and group.”

Since 2021, Enerplaz has introduced a solar-powered Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model that caters to the energy needs of micro and small businesses as well as residences. It has successfully deployed 92 kilowatts of power to businesses and residences within the Port Harcourt area since it started operating.

Insights on Solar solutions in communities

In Nigeria, the momentum of Solar solutions is accelerating, with key players like Engie Energy Access and other stakeholders pioneering electricity solutions in regions devoid of adequate power supply.

An impactful move unfolded in September 2022 when Engie Energy Access announced a pivotal project finance agreement with investment firm CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA).

This collaboration aims to construct an impressive $60 million portfolio of mini-grids, strategically designed to connect more than 150,000 individuals to the power grid across Nigeria.

It is crucial to recognize that the development of solar solutions in these unserved or underserved areas extends beyond mere illumination.

Communities gaining access to these solutions are also equipped with an array of productive-use appliances, fostering income generation and enabling them to earn a livelihood that benefits not only their families but also the entire community.

These appliances encompass a spectrum of functionalities, including milling activities, cybercafes, cellphone charging stations, greenhouses, and cold storage rooms.

The transformational impact of such initiatives underscores the potential to uplift both the socio-economic fabric of communities and the broader landscape of sustainable energy access.