The Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, has declared the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as the best Federal Government Agency in Digital Transformation.

This disclosure was contained in a press release issued by Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations NIMASA, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Director General, BPSR who conveyed the Presidential award to NIMASA Management, also disclosed that the DG/CEO of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh has been selected as one of the recipients of the distinguished GovTech Trailblazers award for his exemplary leadership attributes.

Responding to his nomination as a recipient of the GovTech Trailblazers award and NIMASA’s recognition as the best Federal MDA in digital transformation, Jamoh expressed pleasure and emphasized the Agency’s commitment to full operational digitalization.

His words:

“This award is a pleasant surprise. We weren’t expecting it. We were just doing our job . This award will spur us to accelerate our quest to fully digitalize all NIMASA operations.”

Award selection process and date of award presentation

According to the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, the awards were a result of a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated by the Bureau.

In addition, the BPSR disclosed that a detailed analysis of the performance of all government MDAs at the national level is conducted.

The award presentation is slated to be held in Abuja in October this year.