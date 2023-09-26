The Senate has set Tuesday, September 26th for the screening of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso for possible confirmation as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was disclosed via a statement from the media office of the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senate will also screen the four nominees for the positions of CBN Deputy Governors, who upon confirmation with Dr. Olayemi Cardoso would head the apex bank for the next five years.

More on Dr. Olayemi Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria had on Friday, September 22, announced that Dr. Olayemi Cardoso assumed duty as Acting Governor of the apex.

This was on the back of the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Similarly, the Deputy-Governors designate had also assumed duty, in acting capacities, following the formal resignations of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

More on CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria had announced the postponement of its highly anticipated 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023.

While the CBN did not reveal the specific reason(s) behind the postponement, it is believed that the apex bank’s decision could be connected to the recent announcement of new leadership of the bank.

Back Story

President Bola Tinubu had on 15th September 2023 nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to assume the role of Governor for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The five-year appointment is subject to the endorsement of the Nigerian Senate, in compliance with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

In addition to nominating Dr. Cardoso, President Tinubu also approved the selection of four other individuals to serve as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The four nominees for the role of Deputy Governors include:

Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro

Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

Mr. Philip Ikeazor

Dr. Bala M. Bello