The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has announced that it has reviewed downward, the sundry charges payable by its students.

The institution’s administration, on Monday, disclosed this fee reduction, describing it as an expression of magnanimity on the part of the management.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abiodun Olarewaju, explained:

“ In a rare show of administrative magnanimity, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have readjusted downward the sundry charges payable by the students at the University.

“This followed the meeting the University management had with the leadership of the Students Union on Monday, 25th September 2023. The Students Union leaders were adamant that the charges be reduced by 50%, but the University management made it clear that the new charges were the minimum the University required to run efficiently.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Bamire, graciously announced that the charges initially announced have been reduced as follows: For the students in Humanities, the initial sundry charges of N89,200 for returning students have been reduced to N76,000 while the new students in the Humanities, the initial fees of N151,200 have been reduced to N131,000.

“For those in the Sciences and Technology, the initial charges of N101,200, for returning students is now N86,000 while the new students in the same Faculties will now pay N141,000 instead of the initial N163,200. In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay N109,000, instead of N128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay N164,000 instead of the initial charges of N190,000.”

According to the statement the Student Union leaders asked for a 50% reduction, however, the university management made it clear that the new charges were the minimum the University required to run efficiently.

Details of the new sundry charges payable by OAU students

Following the meeting between the Student Union leaders and the management of the university, Professor Bamire announced the new charges students of the institution are expected to pay.

For the students in Humanities, OAU management reduced the initial sundry charges of N89,200 for returning students to N76,000.

On the other hand, the new students in Humanities are expected to now pay N131,000 instead of N151,200 which was initially pegged at.

Furthermore, returning students in the Sciences and Technology are expected to pay N86,000 as sundry charges, instead of N101,200 which was previously pegged at.

New students in the Sciences and Technology faculties will now pay N141,000 instead of the initial N163,200.

Returning students in the faculties of Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences have their initial sundry charge of N128,200 slashed to N109,000, while new students in the same faculties will now pay N164,000 instead of the initial charges of N190,000.

The statement concluded that students could make payments in two equal instalments and that the university portal is now open to students for payment.

Backstory

Early this month, the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, announced adjustments to the fees that students of the institution will be required to pay for the upcoming academic session.

This decision, according to a communique released by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, was taken by the Senate.

Olarewaju said,

“Those in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities, the ‘freshers’ will pay N151,200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.”

Returning students in the faculties were paying N20,100 before the increase while Faculties of Technology and Science paid N28,100. Also, the Faculty of Pharmacy students paid N31,100 per session.

Olanrewaju added that “ in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163,200” while returning students are to pay the sum of N101,200.”

He added that the newly admitted students into the Faculty in the College of Health Sciences, and Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190,200 while returning students pay N128,200.