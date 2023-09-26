The Federal Government has announced a reorganization of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) management team to enhance the effective execution of the national social investment program in Nigeria.

Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, revealed this information in a statement released on Tuesday by her Media Aide, Mr Rasheed Zubair, in Abuja, according to News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The minister stated that this action aligns with President Tinubu’s directive to revamp the Social Safety Net Program and address the ministry’s expanded responsibilities, which now include poverty alleviation.

In accordance with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Dr Edu announced new appointments aimed at offering sustainable solutions to humanitarian crises and multidimensional poverty in Nigeria.

Breakdown of the reorganization of the NASSCO leadership team

According to the statement, the minister will assume the position of Chairperson for NASSCO, with Dr Abel Enitan, the Permanent Secretary.

Other appointments include Mr Abdulaziz Danladi as the National Coordinator of NASSCO, Dr Michael Ajuluchukwu as the Head of the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), and Dr Janet Ekpenyong as the Deputy Head of the NCTO Office.

Additionally, Mr Richard Romanus takes on the role of National Programme Manager for Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations (YESSO), and Jamalu Kaburu becomes the National Communication Manager for the National Social Investment Program (NSIP).

Chidinma Makuachukwu assumes the position of National Programme Manager for the Renewed Hope Shelter Programme for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons while Mr Thalis Apalowo is appointed as the National Programme Manager for the Grant for Vulnerable groups.

Other appointees include Salia Sanusi Yusuff as the Programme Manager for the At-Risk Children Programme and Dr Joseph Nkang overseeing the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (MSME Loan Programme).

Dr Akindele Egbuwalo is designated as the Programme Manager, the N-Power Programme (Renewed Hope Skills Acquisition Programme), and Mrs Etcheri Ansa will manage the National Alternate School Programme (Out-of-school children).

Completing the team is Olubunmi Bello, who assumes the role of National Project Manager, Community and Social Development Programme.

The minister urged the newly appointed individuals to utilize their extensive experience to advance the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing that their appointments take immediate effect and that there is no room for excuses or failure in achieving the mandate.