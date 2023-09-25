The Russian Government declared on Monday that it had included the President of the International Criminal Court, Hofmanski Piotr Jozef on its wanted list.

“Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said a notice uploaded to the Russian interior ministry database.

The details of the allegations against Hofmanski were not shared by the ministry. In March, an arrest warrant for Putin was announced by the Hague-based court on the war crime accusation of deporting Ukrainian children unlawfully.

Earlier, arrest warrants for ICC prosecutor Karim Khan along with several judges.

Another warrant was issued by the ICC against Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova on similar charges.

Russia, which does not have membership in the ICC, insists that the warrant against Putin is “void”.

Putin said he did not recognize the court’s authority and quickly responded to the arrest warrant by opening its criminal case against the ICC prosecutors and judges.

The ICC in September opened a field office in Ukraine so that it could hold Russian forces accountable for the offensive of Moscow in the Western-backed country.

Alongside Hofmański, the ministry also added ICC Vice President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and Judge Bertram Schmitt to the wanted list.

