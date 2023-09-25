The Nigerian Navy, in a statement issued by Commodore Adedotun Vaughan, its Director of Naval Information, has disowned the purported list of successful candidates for its recently conducted Batch 35 recruitment exercise.

Commodore Vaughan made this disclosure to clarify that the Nigerian Navy had not released a list of successful candidates for its Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment, contrary to the information circulating that the Navy had recently released names of successful candidates, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

He advised the public to disregard such information as it is fake and the handiwork of fraudulent miscreants who were trying to dupe some unsuspecting applicants.

In his words, ‘’The alarming rate of circulation of fake information by unscrupulous individuals, regarding enlistment or recruitment into Navy is quite worrisome.

The fake text message which announced the release of the successful candidates of the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise had informed the unsuspecting applicants to report for military training at NNBTS Onne, Rivers for their purported selection slated for October 6.

Vaughan noted that the Nigerian Navy is making efforts to track and arrest the unscrupulous individuals behind this false list.

Furthermore, he enjoined members of the public who participated in the recruitment exercise to always visit the official website of the Navy and its various social media handles for authentic news.

His words:

‘’Efforts are on to track and arrest the miscreants.

“Members of the public especially prospecting applicants who participated in the said recruitment are strongly enjoined to always authenticate information from the NN official website, Nigerian Navy, and other official social media handles, as well as other credible mainstream media platforms.

“Similarly, miscreants and mischief makers are warned to desist from this unwholesome practice, otherwise they will face the full wrath of the law.”