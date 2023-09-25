Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, is thrilled to announce that it has been granted a license by the regulatory authorities of Sierra Leone to operate and offer its groundbreaking fintech services in the country.

Klasha’s inclusion in the Bank of Sierra Leone’s Regulatory Sandbox Program underscores the company’s commitment to developing cutting-edge cross-border financial technology solutions that enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and security of cross-border payments and digital commerce.

With this license, Klasha will be able to operate in Sierra Leone and provide its innovative payment services to the country’s citizens and businesses.

“We are thrilled to have obtained this license, which will accelerate our growth and expand our reach in the Mano River Union,” said Klasha’s CEO Jessica Anuna. “Sierra Leone is a vibrant and growing market, and we look forward to working with the Bank of Sierra Leone and other stakeholders to drive seamless cross-border transactions in the country.”

Klasha’s acquisition of the financial services license in Sierra Leone is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its presence across Africa. With its innovative payment solutions, Klasha is well-positioned to address the challenges of e-commerce in Africa and drive financial inclusion on the continent.