A 27-year-old Nigerian, Peacemaker Azuegbulam, from Imo state, made history by winning Africa’s first-ever Invictus Gold Medal in powerlifting. He also participated in sitting volleyball and various other sports.

In the recent Invictus Games held in Dusseldorf, Germany last month, he clinched the gold medal, making him the first Nigerian and the first African to achieve this remarkable accomplishment in the games.

His journey to this achievement was marked by his service in the Nigerian army. In October 2020, he was part of a military unit engaged in combat against jihadist forces in northeastern Nigeria.

This region has been grappling with Islamist militant conflicts for over a decade.

Tragically, during this mission, he lost his left leg when his unit came under fire from Boko Haram jihadists in the northern part of the country.

Talent beyond disability

The Invictus Games, started in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also a military veteran, was established to aid in recovering and rehabilitating wounded servicemen and women through sports.

Since its inception, this event has expanded significantly and now comprises participation from 23 nations. It features diverse sports, including weightlifting, volleyball, and table tennis, providing a platform for veterans to showcase their resilience and athletic prowess.

Assisted by the local organization Nigeria Unconquered, he began to engage in sports recovery programs tailored for wounded servicemen and veterans.

Over time, his involvement grew, and he eventually became part of a team participating in the September Invictus Games.

Elated by his victory, Azuegbulam admitted

“I feel great to become the first champion in the Invictus Games from Africa. Invictus means unconquered, we are still unconquered because we are still alive.”

“After being injured, I got into a lot of things emotionally, physically, and even mentally, I was thinking a lot of things, I was not myself, it was very tough”

“I am recovered now, it is due to sports. Nothing more than you seeing yourself doing something,” he said.

“I have new friends now, I have a new family now that can encourage me, advise me, and know where to help me,” he said.

After gold at Invictus, the Nigeria champion said he intends to keep on with more sports competitions.

“As it stands now, I am ready. The ability is there I am ready to go further in any sports. Even in the Olympics I am ready. I want to continue in sports. Let me focus on sports and keep on winning”, he said.