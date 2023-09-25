The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27 2023 as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Maulid celebration to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who said that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the government in Abuja on Monday.

While making the declaration in Abuja on Monday, Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslim faithful both at home and in the diaspora for this year’s occasion as well as called on Nigerians to be tolerant.

Join hands with current administration in Nation building

The Minister urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance as well as join hands with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its effort to build a progressive, enviable country.

The statement partly read,

“The Minister congratulates all Muslim faithful both home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified.

“The Honorable Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, and join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of. The Minister wishes all Muslim Faithfuls a joyful celebration.”