The House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education has revealed that it has set up an intervention initiative known as NiMPROP to take millions of out-of-school children and 16.5 million Nigerians out of poverty.

This disclosure was made by Honourable AL Mustapha Ibrahim Aliyu, APC representative of Sokoto State and the Chairman of the House Committee on Alternative Education, according to a statement as seen on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the House of Representatives, @HouseNGR, on Sunday.

According to the statement, NiMPROP, which stands for Nigeria Mass Reduction of Out of School Children and Youth Project, is proposed to last for four years, and aimed at significantly reducing the number of out-of-school children through the ing-formal accelerated education system and other accelerated schooling programmes.

Progress of the NiMPROP initiative and how the 6 geopolitical zones benefit

Hon. AL Mustapha Aliyu revealed that the HoR is in partnership with relevant government agencies to achieve the aspirations of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-4) on qualitative and inclusive education for all.

However, Hon. Aliyu revealed that as the House sets to reconvene from its annual recess on Tuesday, all the necessary machinery would be put in place for the actualization of the intervention.

Hon. Aliyu mentioned the National Commission of Almajiri and out-of-school Children, the National Council for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, and the National Commission for Nomadic Education as the partnering government agencies the HoR is working with to lift 16.5 million Nigerians out of poverty and return 14 million out-of-schoolchildren to the classrooms.

Based on the statistics provided in the statement, the intervention targets to reduce poverty across the six geopolitical zones as follows:

Northeast – 4 million

Northwest – 3.4 million

North Central – 2.5 million

Southeast – 3 million

South South – 2.1 million

Southwest – 1.6 million