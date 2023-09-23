Amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges, including forex scarcity, naira devaluation, and mounting debt, the focus naturally turns to the nation’s leadership and the events of the past three months or more that have culminated in the present situation.

Ahead of Nairametrics’s webinar on September 23, 2023- to discuss President Tinubu’s 100 days in office, here is a sneak peek into the profiles of the experts who will dissect the events that have led up to Nigeria’s current position.

Kalu Ajah

Kalu Ajah, a certified financial education instructor and a seasoned professional, possesses a diverse skill set in capital market operations, treasury management, investment strategies, asset management, and occupational pension services. With an impressive career spanning over 22 years, he has held key roles in various esteemed organizations.

His journey began at UAC of Nigeria, where he served as a Brand Manager. Subsequently, he joined BGL Limited, focusing on institutional pension services. At Fidelity Bank Plc, Kalu led the Asset Management Desk for the Private Banking unit, showcasing his expertise in wealth management.

He played a pivotal role at FCMB Pensions PFA, where he was among the pioneers responsible for establishing the PFA from scratch. During his tenure, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer and successfully managed assets exceeding N250 billion.

Noimot Bakare Ayoub

Dr. Noimot Bakare Ayoub, a research economist and assistant adviser on the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy team within the Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank, specializes in consumer finance and financial and economic development.

Before her current role at the Atlanta Fed, she served as an economist trainee at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. During her graduate studies, she collaborated on projects with the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, both associated with the World Bank.

Dr. Ayoub holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in economics from Howard University and completed her bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Chikatara Casimir Mbonu

Chikatara Mbonu is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and has a distinguished educational and professional background. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. Chika Mbonu was once the MD of Citizens bank and Assurance bank.

Mbonu’s career commenced at the renowned international firm Arthur Andersen (now KPMG in Nigeria), where he earned his qualification as a Chartered Accountant. Subsequently, he joined Guaranty Trust Bank as one of its foundation staff members in 1990.

Nabila Mohammed

Nabila Mohammed, an investment research analyst at Chapel Hill Denham, brings over five years of experience in the finance industry, encompassing banking and investment research. She has a deep passion for capital markets and recognizes their pivotal role in the economy.

Additionally, she holds certifications from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

Before joining Chapel Hill Denham, Nabila worked as a Relationship Manager at Access Bank Plc. In this role within the Commercial Banking Division, she managed CBN intervention fund facilities for prominent corporate clients in Zamfara State, including the State Government.