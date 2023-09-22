The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election victory of Caleb Mutfwang from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Plateau State while rejecting the petition submitted by Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Goshwe had contested the election outcome at the Tribunal, arguing that Mutfwang’s candidacy was invalid because he was not properly nominated and supported by the PDP due to the absence of a functional party structure during the election.

However, in its ruling on Friday, the Tribunal dismissed the petition for lacking in substance.

The Tribunal stated that the PDP did indeed have a valid organizational framework during the election, and Mutfwang’s nomination and sponsorship by the party were legitimate. Furthermore, the Tribunal found that the APC failed to substantiate its claims of electoral misconduct.