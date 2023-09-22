The Federal Government has approved the implementation of 35% and 23% of salary increments for Staff of All Federal Tertiary Institutions.

In addition, the FG will pay arrears from 1st January 2023.

The memo dated September 21, 2023, was directed to the Directors of Audit Heads of the Department.

The salary review affects academic and non-academic staff of federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. These are contained in memos signed by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, and the Office of the Auditor-General for the federation.

The letter reads in part,

“I am directed to inform you that the Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting having taken into consideration the different stages of collective bargaining in various sectors and specifically engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institutions-based Unions and consequently the Federal Government’s approval is hereby conveyed as revised for the following: –

Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure (CONPCASs) for Academic Staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education with effect from 1 January 2023.”

More Insights

Sources within the Ministry of Education confirmed that the decision of the minister to write the NSIWC might not be unconnected from visitations by some of the academic unions and intervention.

One of the letters tagged ‘RE: Implementation of the 35% and 23.5% salary increment for staff of tertiary institutions,’ reads,

“I refer to your letter No. FME/IS/UNI/ASUU/C.I/IT?/90 dated 8th September 2023 in respect of the above subject. Find attached the circulars about the four salary structures in the Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education for your information.

“The 23.5% earlier reflected in our letter SWC/S/04/S.149/I/59 of 28 July 2022 and stated in paragraph 2 of your letter, has been increased to 25% which accounted for the increased cost implications. This Commission is pleased with the success your informal discussions have achieved. We shall endeavor to support all your efforts aimed at repositioning the Education Sector. Please accept the assurances of my warm regards.”

Following this, the commission proceeded to issue a circular also dated September 14, 2023, and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation among others informing them of the implementation of the newly reviewed salaries.

The circular reads,

“The Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting having taken into consideration the various stages of collective bargaining in various sectors, and specifically engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institutions-based Unions, and consequent upon the Federal Government’s approval, as well as 2023 budgetary provisions, approval is hereby conveyed for the revision of the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure for academic staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, with effect from 1st January 2023.”

Also, a letter from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation dated September 21, 2023, which was made available on Friday in Abuja confirmed the increment.