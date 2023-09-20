A United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, has granted the request filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, seeking the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU).

The ruling was given by a US magistrate Judge, Jeffrey Gilbert, on Tuesday, ordering CSU to produce “all relevant and non-privileged documents” to Abubakar Atiku, the plaintiff, within 2 days.

A memorandum signed by Gilbert reads, “This matter is before the Court on Atiku Abubakar’s Application Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1782 for an Order Directing Discovery from Chicago State University for Use in a Foreign Proceeding (“Application”) [ECF No. 1]. For the reasons discussed below, the Application is granted.’’

Tinubu’s lawyers have argued that their client is not willing to lift his privacy privilege, with the ruling also conceding this by using the term ‘non-privileged documents”.

The Chicago State University had earlier in August said it would release Tinubu’s academic record if a US court grants the order.

The university asked the court to direct ‘only limited and targeted discovery’ of the information sought by Atiku Abubakar.

What you should know

Atiku had initiated the legal action seeking an order to compel the university to release Tinubu’s academic records.

Although Tinubu’s credentials indicated that he graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, there have been allegations bordering on discrepancies in the President’s certificate.

In the suit filed before the US district court, Abubakar prayed that the court should subpoena Tinubu’s files domiciled in the Chicago State University.

Abubakar said the files will settle the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s academic background.

President Tinubu through his counsel had filed a counter application opposing the request for the release of his academic records.