President Bola Tinubu met with a delegation of global energy giant ExxonMobil, in New York, where he made his position known that “Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now”.

This was disclosed in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Drawing from his private sector background in oil and gas, President Tinubu assured ExxonMobil that he possesses the capability to navigate challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. He said:

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people.

We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem”.

ExxonMobil Commits to Boost Oil Production in Nigeria

ExxonMobil’s President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, expressed awareness of President Tinubu’s dedicated commitment to Nigeria’s cause.

He pledged a substantial increase in production, committing to delivering nearly 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) as part of a new investment phase in Nigeria.

“What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met.

We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding the deepwater production. We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind. The time is right. Thank you for your leadership.”