The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has said that Nigeria will be seeking partnerships in three core areas of tech as part of its agenda at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

The Minister in a document titled: ‘Driving Nigeria’s Economic Growth through Global Partnerships in Innovation and Technology’ which he released on Sunday, said he would be seeking partnerships for the country’s Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF); AI Training, and Economic Diversification through Technology.

Tijani said his attendance at several events on the sidelines of the 78th session of UNGA 2023 is very significant as Nigeria positions itself at the nexus of technological innovation and sustainable development.

He added that this year’s UNGA presents an opportunity for Nigeria to align its strategies, initiatives, and aspirations with the global community.

Connectivity, AI, and diversification

Elaborating on the three key agendas that will form the crux of his participation at the global event, the Minister said:

“Ahead of the start of what will be a busy week with global leaders and partners, I would like to elucidate on the top priorities that anchor my participation.

“Expanding the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF): Connectivity is a catalyst for progress. As we work towards bridging the digital divide, we seek partnerships that can boost the USPF. Our goal is to connect a vast number of unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that every Nigerian benefits from the digital revolution.

“Positioning Nigeria as a Hub for AI Training: Nigeria brims with a vibrant pool of talent, potential and innovation. We aspire to put Nigeria on the global map as a premier destination for AI model training. Not only does this promise significant job creation, but it also emphasises our commitment to enhancing the inclusivity and robustness of AI datasets. We envision capturing the nuances of dark data from the global south, ensuring that AI solutions resonate with a diverse spectrum of lived experiences.

“Accelerating Economic Diversification through Technology: The agenda set forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, champions economic diversification powered by technological applications. Our mission at the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is clear – catalyse the productivity of critical sectors using technology. To this end, we are in pursuit of partnerships that can increase capital inflow to Nigerian startups via Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), bolstering our entrepreneurial ecosystem and setting the stage for sustainable growth.”

The Minister added that by collaborating with global leaders and stakeholders, the country aims to bring forth a brighter, digital and inclusive future for Nigeria.

According to him, it is an opportunity to reinforce Nigeria’s global ties, understand emerging trends and co-design pathways that can elevate the prosperity of the nation.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York will feature the High-Level General Debate from Tuesday 19 September to Saturday 23 September 2023 under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.