Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, was locked out of the state house when he attempted to access his former office at the Government House in Benin, the state’s capital. This incident occurred on Monday morning.

Shaibu expressed that he had not yet received any official communication from the governor’s office regarding his office relocation. He emphasized that proper channels should involve a formal letter for such directives.

Speaking on a phone call to an unidentified individual, Shaibu stated,

“Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate. The only people that have official communication are my civil servants.

The civil servants have official communication, but I don’t. As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate.”

Edo state government is mute on the latest development

The Edo State Governor has not issued any response to this situation.

However, sources close to the governor revealed that Shaibu had already moved his office to a new location outside the Government House and was not expected to be at the old office.

They further explained that no meetings were scheduled for Monday, and had there been one, arrangements would have been made to grant the Deputy Governor access.

Last week, a letter purportedly from the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, directed Shaibu to relocate his office to a new address at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

Nevertheless, individuals close to the Deputy Governor alleged that the new office was abandoned and in need of significant renovation.

Backstory

This development is the latest chapter in the ongoing dispute between Governor Obaseki and his deputy. While rumours circulated about potential plans to impeach Shaibu, the Edo Assembly denied such allegations.

Obaseki had also accused his deputy of plotting against him, but at a recent event commemorating the state’s creation, Shaibu referred to Obaseki as a brother and reiterated his loyalty to him despite their political differences.