The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has gotten a brand new mobile surveillance system for the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) to address security challenges at the airport.

This information was disclosed through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, @FAAN_Official, on Monday.

The surveillance system which is intended to boost security operations at the MMIA is equipped with several high-level security features, including a multi-laser system, laser range finder, and thermal cameras.

Additional features of the newly acquired surveillance system include multi-sensor dat-con-tracer, telescopic mast, video tracking and object detection, and alarm management and target tracking.

According to FAAN, this new security acquisition is part of its measure to address the security challenges that the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) has encountered in recent times.

