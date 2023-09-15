Nigeria’s inflation surged to 25.80% in the month of August 2023, 1.72% points higher than the 24.08% recorded in the previous month.

This is according to the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for August 2023 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The significant increase reflects the impact of the removal of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the official exchange rate on consumer prices. Month-on-month inflation rose to 3.18% in the review month from 2.89% recorded in the prior month.

In terms of contribution to the year-on-year inflation, Food and non-alcoholic beverages (13.36%) contributed the most, followed by housing water, electricity, gas and other fuel (4.32%), and clothing and footwear (1.97%).

On a year-on-year basis, in August 2023, the Urban inflation rate was 27.69%, this was 6.73% points higher compared to the 20.95% recorded in August 2022. The Rural inflation rate stood at 24.10%, representing a 3.98% points increase compared to the 20.12% recorded in August 2022.

Food inflation

The Food inflation rate jumped to 29.34% in August 2023, representing a 2.35% point increase from 26.98% recorded in the previous month and 6.22% points higher than 23.12% recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in August 2023 was 3.87%, this was 0.41% points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2023 (3.45%).

The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending August 2023 over the previous twelve-month average was 25.01%, which was a 5.99% points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in August 2022 (19.02%).

The rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Oil and fat, Bread and cereals, Fish, Fruit, Meat, Vegetables and Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Vegetable, Milk, Cheese and Eggs.

All items less farm produces

The “All items less farm produce”, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 21.15% in August 2023 on a year-on-year basis; up by 0.67% when compared to the 20.47% recorded in July 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the Core Inflation rate was 2.18% in August 2023. It stood at 2.11% in July 2023, up by 0.07%.

The average twelve-month annual inflation rate was 19.18% for the twelve months ending August 2023; this was 4.38% points higher than the 14.80% recorded in August 2022.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger Transport by Air, Passenger Transport by Road, Medical Services, Vehicle Spare parts, Maintenance, and repair of personal transport equipment etc.

State inflation

In August 2023, all items inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (31.50%), Lagos (29.17%), and Rivers (29.06%), while Sokoto (20.91%), Borno (21.77%) and Nasarawa (22.25%) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation on a year-on-year basis.

Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (38.84%), Lagos (36.04%), and Kwara (35.33%), while Sokoto (20.09%), Nasarawa (24.35%) and Jigawa (24.53%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis.