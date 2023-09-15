The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has just announced the reassignment of portfolios for two of his cabinet members.

The governor revealed the designations on Friday, during the ongoing 2023 Onboarding retreat program for the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries.

The theme of the retreat is ‘Navigating Government Excellence: The Leadership Role in Fostering the Rise of a Greater Lagos.

The governor reassigned Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, formerly Special Adviser, on Health, as Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

Also, Abiola Olowu, formerly Special Adviser Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, is reassigned as Special Adviser, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (Office of Mineral Resources).

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signalled the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office.

The Lagos State House of Assembly conducted a rigorous assessment of cabinet nominees, involving two screening phases that witnessed the rejection of some candidates.

Ultimately, they granted confirmation to a total of 38 nominees, solidifying the governor’s cabinet for his second term.

Notably, Tolani Akibu’s confirmation came less than a day before the momentous swearing-in ceremony.