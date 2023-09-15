The Nigerian President Bola Tinubu revealed that Nigeria has no business being a poor country, promising to turn the tide of development in Nigeria’s favour.

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement came after the president stated this at a meeting with a 62-man delegation from Rivers, comprising leaders from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the State House, Abuja.

Poverty

Tinubu assured Nigerians that our resources would be adequately harnessed for the benefit of citizens, adding:

“We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide! Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it!

“We are not lazy people, we are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another. I am not a President that will give excuses.

“I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication, to create wealth for all Nigerians., we have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.”

He added that today Nigeria is swimming against the tide. But the waves will soon propel us forward from behind.

“ We will achieve the goals and dreams of our forefathers. I am inspired by the people I now lead ,” he said.

Infrastructure

The President also noted that he had heard the cries of prominent Rivers sons, with particular reference to the Eleme Junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road, linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

He noted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is a strong adviser, and will follow up on the issue for prompt action.

“ The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the state,” he stated

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers told the President that the people of Rivers State voted for him in the last general elections based on their belief in fairness, equity and justice.

“This is the first time that Rivers State is truly feeling the impact of the Federal Government, since the inception of democracy in 1999,” Fubara noted

He also praised the president for the appointments of Wike; Ngelale, and other sons and daughters of Rivers into the Boards and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as well as other institutions.