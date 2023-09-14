The Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN) has declared its commitment to enhancing the standard of eye care services within the nation through the restructuring of key areas.

Dr. Obinna Awiaka, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, made this declaration during a press conference held as part of the activities commemorating his first 100 days in office.

Awiaka reported that during the past 100 days, the board successfully inducted 281 optometry graduates.

Restructuring eye care services in Nigeria

According to Awiaka,

“We have focused on key areas to restructure the ODORBN and improve the quality of eye care services in Nigeria.

“We’ve begun the process of fully digitalizing the agency’s operations, and some defaulting clinics and optical laboratories across the country were recently shut down for non-compliance to regulatory standards.

“We have successfully inducted optometry graduates, some of whom have stayed at home for more than two years with no hope of induction.

“The board successfully conducted inductions for graduates in the following Institutions: Imo State University – 185 inductees; Abia State University – 32 inductees; Madonna University – 1 inductee.

“Others include Federal University of Technology, Owerri – I inductee; University of Ilorin – 18 inductees; and Bayero University Kano – 44 inductees,’’ he said.

The registrar announced that the board had established mutually advantageous collaborations with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) to enhance its human resources management personnel and improve customer service relations and marketing.

He highlighted that ODORBN had successfully doubled its internally generated revenue (IGR) during the third quarter of the year compared to the previous two quarters, thanks to its focused revenue-generation efforts.

“In addition, we redesigned the practising license, the official logo of the board introduced a new professional seal and stamp, and gave the head office of the agency a facelift,” he said.

Optometry Board Achievements and Calls for Improved Eye Healthcare in Nigeria

Awiaka also mentioned that obtaining the official practising license for optometry now takes less than 48 hours.

In addition, Dr. Chimeziri Anderson, President of the Nigeria Optometric Association (NOA), praised the board for its “commendable accomplishments” during the registrar’s tenure.

“I am happy we are experiencing these developments. The issue of different licensing and arrangements to organize internships is a very welcome development.

“We are calling on the government to help centralize placing of intents so that people don’t need to start scouting for places of internship,” he said.

Anderson affirmed the Nigeria Optometric Association’s unwavering support and cooperation with the board in its pursuit of fulfilling its mission.

Dr Kingsley Emere, President of the Association of Optometrists in Public Health Care in Nigeria (AOPHCN), advocated for the inclusion of optometrists at all primary healthcare centres across the nation.

Emere emphasized that having more optometrists in public service would improve access to primary healthcare, particularly ensuring high-quality eye health and vision care services for Nigerians.

He encouraged the association to leverage partnerships to enhance eye healthcare delivery in Nigeria and make the field of optometry more appealing.

As part of its activities marking the first 100 days in office, the board unveiled its newsletter titled “The Eyeball,” aimed at facilitating the dissemination of information regarding its activities.