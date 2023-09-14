The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, has set aside the judgment of the National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal delivered on July 24, which declared Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The court which is sitting in Asaba, Delta State, affirmed the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ngozi Okolie, as the duly elected lawmaker.

It faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal and on which the voided judgment was given.

The Court agreed with counsel to the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji, that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Government as required by the Constitution.

