The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, will an address an international press conference on Monday, November 6, 2023.

This might not be unconnected with the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election and dismissed the appeal of the LP candidate for lacking in merit.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, on Monday, November 6, 2023.

This is also coming less than a week after his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar addressed a similar press conference on the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement on the February 2023 presidential election.

What the LP Spokesperson is saying

The statement reads, “His Excellency Peter Obi will address a World Press Conference scheduled for 2 pm today at Campaign Headquarters.”

This is going to be Peter Obi’s first official engagement with the media after his loss at the Supreme Court.

More to follow…