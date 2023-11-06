The presidential candidate of the the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticized the Supreme Court verdict of the 2023 general election, noting that the highest court ignored the overwhelming evidence presented to it.

Obi, speaking at a press conference on Monday, accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of “shifting the goal post” as the umpire of the election.

Recall that the Supreme Court ruled had agreed with the September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court on all counts.

Justice Inyang Okoro, leading a seven-man panel at the apex court, delivered a unanimous judgment, resolving all seven issues at stake in the appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi in favor of Tinubu.

The apex court, in its lead judgment, prepared and read by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that there was no merit in Atiku/PDP and Obi/LP’s petitions to nullify the election outcome.

Reacting to the development, the former Anambra governor said,

“As democrats who believe in the rule of law, the supreme court is the end stage of our quest for legal closure on this matter.

As a party and candidate, Datti and I have now exhausted all legal and constitutional remedies0 available to us. However, this end is only another beginning for our quest for hope for the common man for a better Nigeria.

“Both INEC and Supreme Court as referees shifted the goal post in the middle of the game. Our commitment to a new Nigeria has begun.

Going forward, we in Labour Party and the Obidient movement are now effectively in the opposition.”

More on the Story

Furthermore, Obi outlined his party’s mission for a new Nigeria, calling for a government designed by capacity, character and competence.

He said,

“We are glad that the nation has heard us loud and clear. We shall now expand the confines of our message of hope to the rest of country.

We will meet the people in their places where they feel pain and answer the needs for hope. At marketplaces, motor park, town halls, board rooms, universities and college campuses.

We will carry and deliver the message of a new Nigeria.

“As stakeholders of elected members of Labour Party, we will remain loyal to our manifesto.

We will continue to canvass good governance and focus on issues that promote national interest and unity. We will give primacy to our constitution, rule of law and the protection of other liabilities.

We will offer check and balances in the forthcoming elections to elect those who share our vision of a new Nigeria.”