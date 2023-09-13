As part of the effort to resolve the increasing challenges of NIN/Passport clearance, the Federal Government has decided to relocate the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Ministry of Interior.

This decision was reached to tackle the ongoing difficulties associated with National Identity Numbers (NIN), which are a vital prerequisite for the seamless application and procurement of International Passports and various other travel-related documents.

Up until this point, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had been under the oversight of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Under the previous government, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) worked together to integrate NIN with Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) as a strategy to combat the challenges of kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

Over 100 million Nigerians linked their NIN with SIM within three years.

According to the Nation, the transfer of NIMC to the Ministry of Interior is being fast-tracked in alignment with President Tinubu’s administration’s mandate to eliminate any barriers or delays associated with acquiring NIN and Passports.

Speaking on the importance of the relocation, the Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke confirmed the development.

He said,

“Yes, we have been moved.

“We are coming up with several innovations to address the problems. Nigerians will have opportunities to make online requests for changes of dates of birth, or any updates regarding their personal information.

They will apply online and get responses in real-time.”

Backstory

In an earlier report by Nairametrics, it was noted that the Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had a week ago demanded that over 200,000 Passport application backlogs in the country be cleared.

Following on Tuesday, he also disclosed that over 55,000 had been cleared within five days of his initial deadline.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the clearance is needed to reduce scarcity and delay around fresh passport issuance which often promotes corruption in the system.

He said,

“What Nigerians want to see is solutions and that is what the President has constantly told us… No excuses.

“In line with the directive of Mr. President, it can no longer be business as usual.

We have critically analysed all these scenarios – from the point of going online to fill the form to the point of payment, to the point of picking a date, to the point of biometrics, to the point of issuance of passports. And we understand the service providers involved and we have been able to see one or two things to put right.’’

More Insights

In response to the ultimatum issued by the Minister, the Public Relations Officer of the NIMC, Dr. Dotun Aridegbe said that the NIS Acting Comptroller General, Mrs. Wura-Ola Adepoju has been proactive in following the stipulated deadline, adding that all facilities as well equipment are working optimally.

His words,

”We have been working seriously to meet the deadline. And even before then, the Acting CG has been extremely proactive.

“Our personnel are working every weekend at all Passport offices around the country. And the frontline desks are working as well, including on Saturdays and Sundays.”