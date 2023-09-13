The acting Director General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Bisoye Coker-Odusote, has maintained that it is a criminal offence to engage third-party services or offer bribes to NIMC officials in order to fast-track National Identification Number (NIN) registration or modifications.

According to reports, the clarification was contained in a statement issued by Coker-Odusote on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Abuja, where she underscored the importance of adhering to proper procedures established by NIMC.

Coker-Odusote stressed that the commission was committed to ensuring that all registration processes are carried out seamlessly and in strict accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Third-party services against the law

The NIMC boss said:

“We have a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the NIN modification process and to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen.

“Engaging third-party services or paying bribes compromises this process and is against the law.’’

She urged Nigerians across the nation to resist any extortion attempt, adding that the call for transparency and compliance aligns with the Federal Government’s anti-corruption campaign.

Coker-Odusote added, “National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has zero tolerance for corruption.

“We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in our operations.

“All complaints should be sent to complaints@nimc.gov.ng

“We encourage the public to report any unethical practices they encounter during the NIN modification process.’’

She pledged the commission’s dedication to maintaining the security and credibility of the NIN system while safeguarding the interests of the Nigerian people.

More to follow…