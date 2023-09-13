An ad hoc committee, appointed by the House of Representatives, conducted a comprehensive inspection of two crucial infrastructure projects: the Lagos-Sagamu expressway and the Second Niger bridge.

The primary objective of this inspection was to assess whether the construction company involved had diligently adhered to the laws governing the establishment of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

This initiative by the House of Representatives underscores its commitment to fostering accountability and oversight in the management of critical national infrastructure projects.

Prior to embarking on the on-site evaluation of these projects, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, the Chairman of the Committee, stated that the primary objective of their mission.

He explained that their core focus was to conduct a thorough investigation into a selection of critical infrastructural initiatives.

These projects, dispersed across the nation, were recipients of financial support from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) through the utilization of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

As the leader of the committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye emphasized the importance of this inquiry, underlining the significant role these infrastructural ventures played in Nigeria’s overall development landscape.

Their mission aimed to ensure that the funds allocated from the NSIA and channelled through the PIDF were utilized effectively and in accordance with established guidelines.

“Nigerians ask for roads, they have a masterpiece of a good road connecting the country here. But we know that when you give them a road, they will begin to ask for the costs. And that is why we are embarking on this oversight duty to ensure that everyone complies with relevant laws establishing the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund,” said Hon. Kuye while inspecting the Second Niger Bridge.

“The essence of our duty is to ensure that the funding by NSIA was judiciously spent. We are impressed so far. Very soon, work on this road will end and effective road use will begin,” Hon. Kuye said while inspecting the road.

More on Julius Berger Projects

Speaking on the significance of the projects handled by Julius Berger across the country, the lawmaker commended the company on their dedication to delivering quality service in infrastructural developments across the nation, despite ostensible challenges associated with the projects.

He said,

“What you have done is commendable, very commendable, but we have to explain to Nigerians the process that birthed this wonderful edifice, including the challenges of that process.

We are impressed by what we saw at the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway and also at the Second River Niger Bridge.”

In addition, while inspecting the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway, the team underscored the notable expertise of Julius Berger for the effective construction of the ever-busy highway with the chairman declaring that

“…we all know the importance of this road towards the overall economic development of the country. Nobody can doubt that Julius Berger has done a great job here. The good engineering works of the project speak eloquently of top quality and durability. The company has done well.”

Upon the conclusion of their investigative inspection of the project, the Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee, accompanied by fellow committee members, conveyed their collective satisfaction with the progress achieved by Julius Berger thus far.

In an encouraging gesture, he extended a call for harmony and cooperation to the communities situated along the project corridor, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful coexistence with Julius Berger.

On the Committee’s team were Hon. Ademorin Kuye, Timiehin Adelegbe, Hon. Isa Muhammed Anka, Hon. Umar Yabo, Hon Festus Akingbaso and Hon. Nasiru Isika.

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) was represented by Mr. Kola Owodunmi, Dr. Adepoju Anthony and Nduka Okoronkwo while the Project Manager, Engr. Clemens Mueller of Julius Berger led other officials of the company to receive the House adhoc Committee Chairman and members at the site of the Second Niger Bridge.