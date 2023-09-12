United Bank for Africa Plc has declared an interim dividend of N17.10 billion (representing N0.50 per share) to be paid to shareholders for the half year ended June 2023.

This was disclosed in the company’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

The Board of Directors of the company proposed the payment of an interim dividend in the sum of N0.50kobo per ordinary share on the issued capital of 34,199,421,368 Ordinary Shares.

Details of dividend payments

The Bank disclosed that the interim dividends would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on September 26, 2023, subject to the appropriate withholding tax.

In terms of payment, shareholders would receive their dividends on October 6th, 2023 electronically provided their names appear on the Register of Members as of September 26th, 2023, and have completed the e-dividend registration which mandates the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank.

Unclaimed Dividends

UBA also disclosed that shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation.

Also, shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration form or contact the Registrar.

What You Should Know

UBA Plc has released its audited half-year financial report for the month ended 30th June 2023.

The group reported profit before tax of ₦403.65billion, representing an increase of 370.72% over ₦85.75 billion recorded in the corresponding period ended June 2022.