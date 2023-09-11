Integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, said it will now support Google Pay on its Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG) platform.

According to a statement from the company, this initiative enables businesses and individuals in Nigeria to benefit from the simplicity and security of contactless payments and digital storage, aligning with the global trend towards more streamlined transactions.

With this, merchants can now store payment details within Google Wallet.

This development is coming barely a year after another Nigerian fintech, Flutterwave, integrated the digital wallet for both merchants and businesses to make payments across Africa.

This integration facilitates a smoother checkout process on the Interswitch platform, heightening the user experience. Additionally, the collaboration enables the acceptance of international cards on the Interswitch Payment Gateway, positioning businesses to seamlessly cater to a broader international clientele.

What they are saying

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, of Digital Commerce & Merchant Acquiring at Interswitch, Muyiwa Asagba, said:

“We are proud to align with Google Pay, as it exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions that facilitate seamless transactions for businesses and their customers. By integrating Google Pay into our Payment Gateway, we are empowering businesses to harness the potential of a global customer base while ensuring secure and reliable payments.”

Asagba noted that utilizing Google Pay on the Interswitch platform ensures safer transactions fortified by advanced security measures. This includes industry-standard tokenization where transactions utilize a virtual card number, adding an extra layer of protection against potential fraud.

In cases of misplaced devices, users can quickly safeguard their information using the “Find my device” function.

The Vice President and General Manager of Google Wallet, Jenny Cheng, also commented:

“Google Pay provides a fast, easy, and safe way for users in more than 70 countries and territories to pay with their Android phone or Wear OS device. Users can simply add their debit and credit cards to the Google Wallet app and feel confident that their financial information is safe and secure when they’re making a purchase or catching a train.”

Alignment with other brands

Interswitch said it would continue to align with brands that hold shared values to drive the evolution of payments across Africa and beyond. It added that the integration with Google Pay is a pivotal step towards transforming the online payment landscape, enabling businesses and consumers to thrive in an interconnected digital world.