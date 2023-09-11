Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed that the Federal Government is set to plant 2 million jumbo cashew seedlings in five North-Western States.

He made this announcement during a condolence visit to the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera, in his palace at Argungu.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Vice President Shettima visited Kebbi to offer condolences to the family, Emir, and government of Kebbi State following the passing of prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Giro-Argungu, who passed away on Wednesday.

Benefitting states

The benefiting states for this initiative include Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna.

Vice President Shettima stated, “I have already raised 2 million jumbo cashew seedlings in Borno, We shall start moving them to Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and other North-Western States.”

Shettima emphasized the agricultural potential of Kebbi State, noting that it has deep loamy soil conducive to cultivating a variety of crops. He expressed that the people of the state have no reason to be poor.

Financing

Regarding financing, Shettima said that discussions had taken place with the Kebbi Governor about a $163 million loan from the African Development Bank for wheat cultivation, assuring that the loan would be given to any state that distinguishes itself in that direction.

“It is not going to be like the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, interested states will be given fertilizers, seeds, solar-powered water pumps, and by Nov. 10, we shall start planting the wheat. If Kebbi can provide 10,000 hectares of farmland, we are ready to commence work,” he stated.

“We have resolved to start with 50,000 hectares in Jigawa because the state has enough farmland to give for the scheme, and the state is relatively peaceful.

“The state government will train extension workers who will go round to ensure that our people understand modern farming,” he added.

Kebbi Governor’s Reaction

Governor Idris expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for the condolence visit and assured that all the developmental projects initiated in Kebbi were a result of his mentorship.

He highlighted significant investments in fertilizers, road construction, and the State Ultra-modern Secretariat.