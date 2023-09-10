The Board of Directors of Transcorp Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Stanley Chikwendu as the Group Company Secretary.

This was disclosed via a company filing statement sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited as seen by Nairametrics.

What Transcorp is saying

Transcorp Plc in a statement signed by President/Group CEO, Owen Omogiafo, disclosed that Mr Stanley would serve as the Secretary for the Group company and all its subsidiaries.

Here’s what the statement reads:

“Transnational Corporation Plc (“the Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“the Exchange”) of the appointment of Mr. Stanley Chikwendu as the Group Company Secretary of Transnational Corporation Plc and its subsidiaries, with effect from September 5, 2023.”

Profile of Mr. Stanley Chikwendu

Stanley is a distinguished legal and corporate governance professional, with experience across diverse industries including financial services, real estate, and aviation.

Before joining the Company, he was Company Secretary and Head of legal at Heirs Life Assurance Limited, a member of the Heirs Holdings Group.

He had also served as Company Secretary and head of Legal and Corporate Services at both Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc and Tangerine General Insurance Limited.

He is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, the University of Leicester, England, and the Lagos Business School.

He is a Chartered Secretary, and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, and Association of Corporate Counsel.

About Transcorp

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of approximately 300,000.

The company’s portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors which include Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power Ltd, Transafam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy, and Aura by Transcorp Hotels Ltd.