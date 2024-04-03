Transnational Corporation Plc posted a pre-tax profit of N58.5 billion in FY 2023, representing a 93.5% growth from the N30.4 billion posted in 2022.

According to the group’s audited financial statement, it recorded a revenue of N197.0 billion in 2023, marking an increase of 47.3% from the N133.7 billion posted in 2022.

The profit growth posted in 2023 mirrors the growth trajectory Transcorp Plc is currently on, as the group recorded a 336% pre-tax profit growth in 2022.

In 2023, the primary drivers of the group’s revenue still remained the Power company, Transcorp Power, which recorded a revenue of N155.5 billion, and the hospitality sector, represented by Transcorp Hotels, which generated approximately N41.5 billion in revenue.

During the year, the group recorded net FX losses of N8.7 billion on foreign currency borrowings, representing a 110% increase from the N4.1 billion posted in 2022.

Key Highlights (FY 2023 vs FY 2022)

Revenue: N197.0 billion, +47.3% YoY

Cost of sales: N87.8 billion, +29.3% YoY

Gross profit: N109.1 billion, +66.0% YoY

Operating profit: N81.4 billion, +74.9% YoY

Profit before tax: N58.8 billion, +93.5% YoY

Profit for the year: N32.5 billion, +92.8% YoY

Total assets: N529.9 billion, +19.7% YoY

What you should know

Transnational Corporation Plc in 2024 is one of the best performing stocks in the NGX, with a year-to-date return of 61.7%. The group’s market capitalization has also increased by N217.1 billion in 2023, reaching N569.1 billion, up from N352.0 billion it started the year with.

In 2023, Transcorp saw its net profit margin (NPM) climb to 16.5%, reflecting a notable increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to the previous year’s figure of 12.6%.

Concurrently, the group’s equity multiplier witnessed a slight decrease, shifting from 2.86 in 2022 to 2.83 in 2023. Figures that are indicative of improved financial stability in the company in 2023.

Transcorp Plc holds a 76.16% shareholding in Transcorp Hotels Plc, as well as a 100% shareholding in Transcorp Power Plc.