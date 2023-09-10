A British charity organization, IA-Foundation has called upon the Nigerian government to review its education policy.

The charity argues that this change is essential to equip the country’s youth with the necessary soft skills to navigate the challenges of the 21st century.

This recommendation was made during an interview with Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation had with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

Mrs Adeagbo emphasized the importance of moving away from an education system primarily focused on white-collar jobs. Instead, she advocated for a curriculum that incorporates soft skills, entrepreneurial abilities, and digital literacy to empower the youth to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

She contended that Nigeria’s education system still bears the remnants of colonial legacies, which have hindered its developmental aspirations.

To remedy this, she suggests a comprehensive overhaul of the educational policy to align it with contemporary realities.

IA-Foundation CEO condemns Minister’s call for child labour, advocates for child rights and education.

The Founder and CEO of IA-Foundation strongly opposed the recent comments attributed to the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who advocated for Nigerian children’s involvement in industrial production and urban development during the Anambra State Summit on September 8.

Adeagbo argued that such involvement would contravene Nigeria’s Child Rights Act of 2003.

She insisted that Nigeria should prioritize initiatives aimed at reintegrating the 20.2 million children currently out of school back into classrooms.

Adeagbo expressed shock at the idea of involving children in industrial production, emphasizing the need to protect children’s rights and ensure their access to education.

In her words,

“I am shocked to hear the suggestion by the minister, calling for children to be involved in the production of toothpicks. This is unacceptable.

“We are supposed to be protecting the rights of children in Nigeria in line with the Child Rights Acts 2003 and not propagating suggestions that will subject children to child labour and other forms of activities that will keep them out of classrooms.”

Despite these challenges, Adeagbo commended the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the out-of-school crises, affirming that no child should be denied education in the 21st century.

She noted that the IA Foundation remained steadfast in its mission to ensure that every Nigerian child, especially girls, gains access to quality education.

“With over 100 children already in school as a result of our work, we will not relent until the last child gets into school,’’ Adeagbo revealed.

Established in 2019, IA-Foundation has been actively engaged in Nigeria, advocating tirelessly for improved educational opportunities for all children in the country, the News Agency of Nigeria revealed.”