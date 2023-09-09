The Lagos State Government has faulted Healthplus Pharmacy for spreading fake news in order to evade payment of taxes and levies due to the government.

The reaction follows the circulation of a viral video by Healthplus Pharmacy which shows a lady challenging men of the Lagos State Parking Authority {LASPA} for clamping her car which she parked in a car park.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, on Friday, September 8, 2023, noting that the organization shunned payment of annual corporate parking and set back levy.

Adelabu accused Healthplus of misinforming the public and trying to blackmail LASPA from performing its regulatory function which is to monitor private and commercial facilities to forestall indiscriminate parking along roads and setbacks in the State.

What the LASPA is saying

Adelabu noted that the authority had in December 2022, issued demand notices for 2023 parking levies to private and public corporate organisations, including Health Plus Pharmacy, and thereafter, circulated reminders that were duly acknowledged by defaulting organisations.

The statement reads, ‘’ The attention of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has been drawn to a viral video circulated by Health Plus Pharmacy, located in Allen, Ikeja. The video is a deliberate misrepresentation of facts to whip up public sentiments against government officials on lawful duty.

‘’In order to set the records straight, the issues that led to clamping the tyre of the vehicle parked in front of Health Plus premises are detailed below;

Lagos State Parking Authority is the regulatory body established to monitor private and commercial facilities to forestall indiscriminate parking along roads and setbacks in the State.

Officers seen in the video were on a final visit to seek payment for legitimate levies due to the Lagos State Government. It is evident that the officials were non-confrontational and professional in their conduct during the exercise.

All demand notices served to the company and duly acknowledged are hereby presented to members as a display of transparency by our institution.

‘’LASPA will not be deterred from performing its regulatory role by unpatriotic individuals who resort to misinformation and fake news in order to evade payment of taxes and levies due to the government.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, any individual found deliberately peddling falsehood to defame the officials of the Lagos State Government on monitoring and compliance activities will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that a video of a lady challenging men of the Lagos State Parking Authority for clamping her car which she parked in a car park, was making rounds on social media.

In the video, the lady said she parked at the car park of a pharmacy to pick up an item and was shocked to see the government officials clamp the car. When asked why her car was being clamped, the officials refused to say anything.