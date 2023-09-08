Nigerian equities traded in positive territory at the end of Friday’s trading session as Investors snapped a 2-losing streak to end the week positive.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.09% higher to close at 68,143.34 index points as against 68,082.11 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N33 billion to close at N37.295 trillion, 0.09% higher than the N37.262 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 68,143.34 points

% Day Change: +0.09%

% YTD: +32.96%

Market Cap: N37.295 trillion

Volume Traded: 483.49 million

Value: N8.34 billion

Deals: 6,660

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as OANDO (10.00%) led gainers, CHELLARAM (-9.94%) led losers while FCMB was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

OANDO, CWG and NEIMETH led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.89%, and +9.80% respectively.

Meanwhile, CHELLARAM, OMATEK and ABCTRANS led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.94%, -9.38%, and –8.13% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 483.49 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 378.09 million traded from the previous day’s session.

FCMB led the chart in terms of volume as 116.87 million units were traded. ACCESS HOLDINGS (36.25 million) and OANDO (34.23 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, FCMB (N791.36 million) led the chart followed by ACCESS HOLDINGS (N631.84 million) and UBA (N521.61 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as MTN NIGERIA (-0.11%), ZENITH BANK (-0.14%) and GTCO (-0.38%) all recorded negative trading sessions.

BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as GTCO (-0.38%), UBA (-0.33%) and ZENITH BANK (-0.14%) all recorded negative trading sessions while both ACCESS HOLDINGS (0.57%) and FBN HOLDINGS (1.65%) closed positive.