Nigerian equities traded in positive territory at the end of Friday’s trading session as Investors snapped a 2-losing streak to end the week positive.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.09% higher to close at 68,143.34 index points as against 68,082.11 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N33 billion to close at N37.295 trillion, 0.09% higher than the N37.262 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
NGX ASI: 68,143.34 points
% Day Change: +0.09%
% YTD: +32.96%
Market Cap: N37.295 trillion
Volume Traded: 483.49 million
Value: N8.34 billion
Deals: 6,660
How Stocks Performed
Market breadth closed positive as OANDO (10.00%) led gainers, CHELLARAM (-9.94%) led losers while FCMB was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers and Top Losers
OANDO, CWG and NEIMETH led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.89%, and +9.80% respectively.
Meanwhile, CHELLARAM, OMATEK and ABCTRANS led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.94%, -9.38%, and –8.13% respectively.
Top Traded Stocks
- There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 483.49 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 378.09 million traded from the previous day’s session.
- FCMB led the chart in terms of volume as 116.87 million units were traded. ACCESS HOLDINGS (36.25 million) and OANDO (34.23 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.
- In terms of value traded, FCMB (N791.36 million) led the chart followed by ACCESS HOLDINGS (N631.84 million) and UBA (N521.61 million) to round up the top three.
SWOOTs Watch
- Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as MTN NIGERIA (-0.11%), ZENITH BANK (-0.14%) and GTCO (-0.38%) all recorded negative trading sessions.
- BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat.
FUGAZ Update
Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as GTCO (-0.38%), UBA (-0.33%) and ZENITH BANK (-0.14%) all recorded negative trading sessions while both ACCESS HOLDINGS (0.57%) and FBN HOLDINGS (1.65%) closed positive.
