Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians of his renewed and energized focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful, and prosperous nation, following the judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

He also commended Justice Haruna Tsammani’s “diligence and undaunted thoroughness” in interpreting the law as opposition parties already pledged to appeal the verdict.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media.

Assurances

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians of his renewed and energized focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful, and prosperous nation, and welcomed the judgment of the Tribunal with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities, the statement added:

“The President recognizes the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

“The President affirms that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflect the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

Democratic rights

Ngelale noted that President Tinubu also believes the Presidential Candidates and Political Parties have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process, that followed, has affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials, adding:

He (Tinubu) urges his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

The President also thanked Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve and promised to meet and exceed their expectations through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose.

Opposition rejection

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

They said that the judgment was against reason, facts, and evidence presented in court.

“As a party, we have had an initial review of the judgment as delivered by the PEPC and we unequivocally reject the said judgment in its entirety.

“The judgment is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Indeed, the judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter,” he said.