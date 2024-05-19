President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action in a step towards advancing his administration’s climate and green economic initiatives.

Mr Ngelale will lead this initiative as part of a larger presidential committee, which will be chaired by President Tinubu himself.

The newly established Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing all policies and programs related to climate action and green economic development.

The committee on the green economic initiatives

The committee’s objectives include: streamlining coordination efforts, fostering a comprehensive approach to climate action programs across government agencies, establishing an efficient governance structure, and ensuring alignment with the President’s vision outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The committee comprises notable figures from various sectors, including government officials, CEOs of institutions, and representatives from key ministries.

The 25-member Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions consists of the following:

President Bola Tinubu – Chairman

Balarabe Abbas Lawal (Minister of Environment) – Vice-Chairman

Ajuri-Obari Ngelale (Special Adviser) – Secretary/Special Presidential Envoy

Lazarus Angbazo (CEO, InfraCorp) – Member

Salisu Dahiru (CEO, NCCC) – Member

Michael Ohiani (CEO, ICRC) – Member

Aisha Rimi (CEO, NIPC) – Member

Aminu Umar-Sadiq (CEO, NSIA) – Member

Yusuf Maina-Bukar (CEO, NAGGW) – Member

Abdullahi Mustapha (CEO, ECN) – Member

Abba Abubakar Aliyu (CEO, REA) – Member

Uzoma Nwagba (CEO, CrediCorp) – Member

Khalil Halilu (CEO, NASENI) – Member

Fatima Shinkafi (CEO, SMDF) – Member

Bala Bello (Deputy Governor, CBN) – Member

Lolade Abiola (UN SE4ALL) – Member

Teni Majekodunmi (NCCC Adviser) – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of FCT – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Finance – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Power – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Water Resources – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security – Member

Representative, Federal Inland Revenue Service – Member

Representative, Nigeria Customs Service – Member

According to the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, their collective expertise will drive the implementation of innovative non-oil and non-gas climate action initiatives while coordinating activities towards achieving the nation’s climate action and green economic objectives.

What you should know

Among the committee’s responsibilities are collaborating with stakeholders at all levels of government and engaging with national and multilateral institutions to advance Nigeria’s climate action goals.

Additionally, the committee will monitor and evaluate the progress of climate action and renewable energy projects and provide regular updates on achievements to the public.

Chief Ngelale will continue to serve as the Official Spokesperson of the President and Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity while fulfilling his role on the committee.